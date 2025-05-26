Kenosha community honors local veterans with heartfelt Memorial Day tribute

KENOSHA, Wis. — Flags waved and music echoed through Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha on Monday, where the community gathered to pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed for our country.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony organized by Sunset Ridge Memorial Park and American Legion David Leet Post 552, included a reading of the names of every veteran interred at the park in 2024 and 2025, a dove release, bagpipes and the National Anthem sung by Morgan Kelsey.

Kristin Paxton, the event’s keynote speaker, said everyone should reflect on the true meaning of the day.

“Just cannot say, 'thank you' enough, to honor and pay the due respect to our veterans in our area and across the nation,” Paxton said. “Please just be kind and let them know how much you appreciate their service.”

Kenosha County community honors local veterans with heartfelt Memorial Day tribute

The ceremony served as a powerful reminder and the gratitude owed to those who made it possible.

