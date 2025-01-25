Kenosha community divided over school referendum, key decision looms ahead of February 18 vote

KENOSHA, Wis. — On February 18, Kenosha residents will decide on a referendum that could shape the future of education in the district. If approved, the district will spend $23 million per year for the next five years.

The proposal seeks millions to fund facility upgrades, security improvements, and student programs.

Supporters believe this investment is essential to ensure students have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

"As a large community, it has great gusto and interest, and fun, so it deserves the best education," Howard Moon, a community member voting yes on the referendum, said.

Howard Moon

However, others say the cost to taxpayers is too high, with some expressing concerns about trust in how the district will manage the funds.

"Last year, we had to close seven schools, we right-sized the district, and a lot of positions were cut because of that. We did a lot of cost-saving measures then... we saved about $10 million through that process," Jeffrey Weiss, KUSD superintendent, said. "We are being as fiscally responsible with taxpayer money."

With the referendum, they can address a $19 million budget deficit.

But community members like Angela Wojtak are not convinced. She said taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for what she sees as past mismanagement.

Angela Wojtak

"I'm against this referendum 100%," Wojtak said. "I am done with the school district using our taxes as an open checkbook to spend recklessly and not look at the ways."

The district posted this breakdown, (under question eight), of how the funds will be used.

But parents said trust with the district remains a concern.

"We have to use that money for those purposes, and we will," Weiss said. "Having the town hall meetings, having the FAQs published on our website, we're doing all we can to be as transparent as possible."

