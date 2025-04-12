Kenosha celebrates arrival of thousands of salmon fingerlings to boost Lake Michigan ecosystem

KENOSHA, Wis. — It’s a sign of spring in Kenosha, roughly 40,000 salmon fingerlings arrived at the Kenosha Rearing Pond Friday as part of a decades-long conservation effort to boost the salmon population in Lake Michigan.

The small fish will spend three weeks imprinting on the local water before being released into the lake, where they’ll return as full-grown salmon in a few years to spawn.

“This is about conservation,” said Russell Mann, president of the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association. “We want to conserve the fish in the Great Lakes so that they're here for generations to come."

Glen and Russell Mann

The project not only supports local biodiversity, it also brings in tourism. Kenosha has one of the highest salmon catch rates and each year, people travel from across the country to fish these waters, generating millions in tourism revenue.

Watch: 40,000 salmon fingerlings arrive in Kenosha to boost Lake Michigan fish population

Kenosha County stocks salmon

Community members and volunteers gathered to welcome the fingerlings and celebrate the city’s role in sustaining Lake Michigan’s ecosystem.

Trey Mitchell

"I wanted to contribute to just not only conservation but sustainability specifically for our lake," said Trey Mitchell. "I think that just this project alone is pretty rewarding, not only for the fish but for the community."

The KSFCA is currently looking for volunteers to help feed the fish during their time in the pond. If you're interested in volunteering, email ksfca06@gmail.com.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip