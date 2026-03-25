Kenosha Brewing Co., a family-owned brewery has operated in its current building for about 16 years. Owner Nick said the business provides a family-friendly gathering place for the tight-knit Kenosha County community.

"We have such a great community here. I mean they support small business over and over and over again through everything that I've seen here," Nick said.

WATCH: Kenosha Brewing Company is all about building community through craft beer and good people

Kenosha Brewing Company is all about building community through craft beer and good people

Nick said his own children sometimes help the servers, adding to the welcoming atmosphere. The brewery also recently introduced a new limited-time offer menu.

Kidd O'Shea

"Everybody's just generally very kind in the city of Kenosha. It's a very tight knit community that supports small businesses and allowed me to live out my dream and in meeting people and offering good food and good service," Nick said.

Kidd O'Shea

The brewery serves as a place where people can enjoy a craft beer and discuss local issues. Nick said the business welcomes everybody and nothing is off the table.

"Come out, enjoy the food, enjoy the atmosphere, and enjoy the company of your community," Nick said.

Kidd O'Shea

The Kenosha Brewing Company also gives back to local organizations throughout the year.

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