Kenosha becomes first fire-based EMS in Wisconsin to carry blood on all front-line ambulances

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Fire Department is breaking new ground in emergency care—becoming the first fire-based EMS service in Wisconsin to carry blood on all of its front-line ambulances.

The new pre-hospital blood administration program allows paramedics to administer life-saving transfusions at the scene of an emergency, giving patients a critical head start before they even reach the hospital.

“We can give blood 20 to 30 minutes faster than if we were to transport to a hospital and wait for the transfusion there,” said Fire Chief William Glass. “Blood is the only thing that carries oxygen to your brain and to your organs and it's important that we get that replenished as soon as possible.”

Kenosha’s ambulances are now stocked with O-negative packed red blood cells, a universal donor type that can be used for anyone experiencing major blood loss due to trauma or medical emergencies.

“We’re able to bridge that gap," Chief Glass said. "Open that hour-long window that we need for traumatic injuries and greatly enhance people's chances of survival."

To support the launch of the new program, the Kenosha Fire Department is also hosting a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 25. Residents can stop by to donate and help keep the life-saving supply available.

“This is probably one of the greatest advancements in emergency medical care that we’ve had in the field in a long time, it makes a great difference," Chief Glass said.

