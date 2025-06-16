Job seekers share how they’re navigating the market amid unemployment rise in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Kenosha County’s unemployment rate has reached its highest level since 2022, now at 3.6%. That translates to more than 3,600 residents currently without work and a growing sense of economic uncertainty.

In response, community organizers in southeastern Wisconsin are stepping up. On Friday, Equus Workforce Solutions, the Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and United Way of Kenosha County hosted the third annual Job & Resource Success Fair at the Kenosha County Job Center.

Watch: Job seekers on how they’re navigating Kenosha County’s rising unemployment rate

While job fairs are common, this one felt personal.

“We are here to help,” said Carolynn Friesch, the chief executive officer of United Way of Kenosha County. “Come to the Kenosha County Job Center for help in terms of finding a job, reach out to United Way, call 211 to get resources and get connected to the agencies that you want to get connected to.”

The fair welcomed dozens of local employers, from health care to education, all in one room and face-to-face with job seekers like Destiny Garcia, who’s been looking for an entry-level position in health care.

“I totally get it, feeling that discouragement of applying and applying and getting rejected, especially in health care,” said Garcia. “But I would highly encourage coming to a job fair like this.”

For others, the biggest difference wasn’t what was on paper — it was being seen in person.

"It's very hard because I'll apply to so many and get rejected from so many," said Madison Jaeger. "But I think that coming here, seeing people face-to-face, it really lets people see who you are, and I think it opens up that door a little bit better."

Statewide, unemployment claims have also ticked up, according to Wisconsin labor data. Organizers said they’ll continue to offer resources — from résumé help to interview prep — and encourage residents to call 211 for year-round support through United Way.

“We want to see our community thrive,” said Friesch. “To help folks not only to find jobs, but to be able to help their household, which is extremely important — helping the families, helping the individual and making sure that they’re ready to succeed to find that job.”

