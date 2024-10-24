'It's very rewarding': Local woman uses job to help children with disabilities enjoy Halloween

Nadia Rodriguez works with hotels in the area, including locations in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, and she is using her job to help children with disabilities have a great Halloween.

She shared that more than a decade ago, she spoke with a family who had a special needs child. They explained that they had limited accessibility to go door-to-door for trick-or-treating outside.

Nadia was touched by their conversation and decided to host a trick-or-treat event specifically for children with special needs. Tonight marks the 14th year the event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Pleasant Prairie.

TMJ4 Nadia Rodriguez works with hotels in the area, including locations in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, and she is using her job to help children with disabilities have a great Halloween.

"Once you're here at the event, it's a feeling I can't explain. It's very rewarding, and I think it's amazing that the entire city comes together to be able to provide this," Rodriguez said.

Watch: Helping children enjoy Halloween through special trick-or-treat event.

Local woman uses job to help children with disabilities enjoy Halloween

Just like going door-to-door in a neighborhood, kids will be able to go table-to-table for candy inside the hotel’s ballroom. Local businesses sponsor each table, providing treats to the children.

TMJ4

There will also be a DJ, games, and snacks. The Kenosha Unified School District has made sure students know about this event, which runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Nadia says people have asked if she can bring this event to the Milwaukee area, so that has become her long-term goal.

TMJ4

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip