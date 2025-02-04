'It’s heartbreaking': Kenosha neighbors in shock after deadly home invasion leaves resident and dog dead

KENOSHA, Wis. — Neighbors in a normally quiet Kenosha neighborhood said they are in shock after a man and his dog were found stabbed to death inside a home Monday.

According to police, officers first responded to the home around 11:40 a.m. for a possible break-in but found no one inside. Hours later, they were called back and discovered a 52-year-old man dead in the basement with a knife wound. A dog was also injured and later died.

The 41-year-old suspect was arrested that evening near 50th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Watch: Kenosha neighbors in shock after deadly home invasion leaves resident and dog dead

Kenosha man arrested after police find dead man in basement

One longtime resident, Jon Lyons, said he couldn’t believe what was happening.

"Very shocking; this has pretty much been a quiet community," Lyons said.

Lyons also recalled arriving home Monday to find multiple police officers surrounding the house.

Jon Lyons

"By the time I came here, officers were armored up in SWAT uniforms... it was a shock," Lyons said. "I haven’t seen anything like this since about 1989 in this neighborhood."

Another neighbor described the fear that spread after the attack.

"Once we found out what had happened, the anxiety level was very high," Yvonne Murphy said. "My daughter was scared too. We just can’t believe something like this happened in our own neighborhood."

Yvonne Murphy

Murphy also said she feels for the victim’s family.

"I feel sorry for his parents, his family, or children," Murphy said. "It’s heartbreaking."

Police say the investigation is ongoing. The victim’s name has not been released out of respect for the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department's Detective Bureau.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip