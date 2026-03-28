'It's a safety hazard': Kenosha resident fights to get sidewalk fixed after fiber cable installation

KENOSHA — A Kenosha woman has been fighting for more than a year to get her sidewalk fixed after a fiber cable installation left it cracked and uneven.

Debbie Criter stopped by TMJ4's Let's Talk Kenosha listening session to share her story — and what she told us reflects a concern many other Kenosha residents are experiencing.

Since November 2024, when crews from SiFi Networks installed fiber optic cable along her street using a process called micro trenching, Debbie's sidewalk has been left in disrepair.

Debbie Criter

An inspector placed temporary asphalt patches on the most damaged sections — but Debbie says those patches are already showing signs of wear and are far from a permanent solution.

Watch: Kenosha resident fights to get sidewalk fixed after fiber cable installation

Sidewalk issues in Kenosha caused by fiber installation

"They micro-trenched right here, and when they do that, I think they disturb everything that's under the ground," Criter said. "I just think it's a safety hazard right now."

Debbie has emailed the mayor, spoken at a Common Council meeting, and has been told she may have to wait years for a permanent repair. For a proud homeowner who takes care of everything herself, that answer is simply not good enough.

"You just want things to get fixed and move on — and I can't until they fix it," she said.

TMJ4 News reached out to both the City of Kenosha and SiFi Networks. The City responded, saying any sidewalk damage caused by the fiber installation is SiFi Networks' responsibility to repair. Residents can contact SiFi Networks directly at 888-766-9475.

After TMJ4 called SiFi Networks, a company representative said they had not heard about the specific damages but confirmed their Kenosha team would now be notified about the claims we brought up.

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