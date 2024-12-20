'It makes me smile': 12-year-old Kenosha boy's toy drive reaches final goal, over 100 kids to receive gifts

KENOSHA — A 12-year-old boy with autism is spreading holiday cheer in a big way. Jaxson Thomas, with the help of his family and the community, organized a toy drive to make the holidays brighter for more than 100 local children.

In October, the family reached out about Jaxson's Toy Drive and now, just a few months later after we covered his story, that dream is a reality.

Jaxson's Toy Drive

Autumn Thomas, Jaxson's mother, said they are overwhelmed by the generosity they've seen.

“It’s just really amazing and it touches my heart," Thomas said. "The people that have helped him, including a lot of downtown businesses in Kenosha, it’s just amazing how many people got together and helped him.”

From toys for kids of all ages, to books— Jaxson's efforts has inspired not just his family, but the entire community.

“With him having autism, it can be difficult at times but that’s something Jaxson loves to do, so I’m just encouraging him," Thomas said. "It inspires me to get up every day to do something and it only takes one person to do something.”

Autumn Thomas

Even at just 12 years old, he is leaving a lasting impact. Both on the kids receiving the gifts, and the volunteers helping him.

“Thank you for helping, it makes me smile," Jaxson said.

One of Jaxson's close friends, Jayden Eisenbraun, has been helping him with the toy drive and said that she's excited to see the kids receive the gifts.

“I’m excited because it’s not something that I’ve ever really done before so I can’t wait to see all the reactions and hope that they enjoy what they get," Eisenbraun said.

Ryleigh Wido, another close friend, said that "all of the hard work is worth it."

"Just knowing that you get to see the gift being given to them, that’s just a really special moment," Wido said.

The event will be held this Friday at The Vault and families that have already been picked, will receive the toys.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip