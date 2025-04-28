'It feels like a dream': Kenosha teacher wins $110,000 classroom makeover contest

KENOSHA, Wis. — Students and staff at Grant Elementary School in Kenosha returned from spring break to a life-changing surprise — a completely renovated first-grade classroom, thanks to a $110,000 makeover from Staples Business Advantage.

First grade teacher Allison Locy was selected from more than 450 entries nationwide in Staples first-ever Classroom Makeover Contest.

Locy’s heartfelt submission detailed the challenges of teaching in a 100-year-old building with limited resources and the resilience and love of teaching her students.

Allison Locy

"Being seen is really important and we work so hard for our students, and all teachers really give so much more than what we have," Locy said. "This donation, it's more than just the tables and desks, and furniture, it shows the students they matter, you deserve to be here, you deserve greatness. You deserve these great things."

The classroom transformation includes new furniture, cozy reading nooks, STEM toys, and vibrant supplies, all designed to inspire creativity and learning.

Rick Herrmann of Staples Business Advantage said the company was proud to help bring Locy’s vision to life.

Rick Herrmann

"Teachers have one of the most challenging jobs of anybody," Herrmann said. "When we can make sure that those teachers have the right tools, the right supplies, the right learning environment, that's absolutely critical to getting the best possible outcome for our students."

Students gathered for the reveal, with smiles and cheers filling the new space.

Staples Business Advantage partnered with Kenosha Unified School District leaders to plan the transformation, a project months in the making, aimed at not only upgrading a classroom, but celebrating the spirit of students.

