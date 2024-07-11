Illinois woman pleads not guilty in death of Kenosha's Troy Wohlgefahrt

KENOSHA, Wis. — Sheila Tennin, 37, of Waukegan, Ill. told police she smoked two to three marijuana blunts two days before tragically taking the life of 52-year-old Troy Wohlgefahrt of Kenosha.

On Thursday, she pled not guilty and asked Kenosha court commissioner William Michel to lower her $50,000 cash bond.

Wohlgefahrt's mother Gayle Kulbacki testified in court.

“I don’t think the bond should be reduced at all,” Kulbacki said. “It should be done $50,000 if not more, cash. She should not be allowed out, period.”

Tennin is charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, hit and run, and driving with a suspended license.

Video surveillance shows her vehicle strike Wohlgefahrt in the 5800 block of Sheridan Road and drag him nearly five blocks underneath the vehicle.

“The vehicle jolted upward almost airborne as it hit the victim,” State Attorney Alexis Bauer said. “(The criminal complaint) states it was obvious on this video something was struck by this vehicle.”

In Wisconsin, it’s illegal to drive with any trace of marijuana in your blood.

That brings up a number of concerns involving marijuana use, according to longtime drug and alcohol expert Guida Brown.

“It’s not legal in Wisconsin and you can’t drive under the influence, so the fact you have that substance in your body indicates you were driving under the influence,” Brown said. “Again, were you high? That’s the question that really should be being asked and we don’t have a good test for that.”

Tennin faces up to 50 years in prison. She’s due back in court Aug. 29.

