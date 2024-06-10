Illinois woman faces over 50 years in prison for Kenosha traffic fatality

KENOSHA, Wis. — An Illinois woman was believed to be under the influence of marijuana when she ran over a 52-year-old Kenosha man and dragged him nearly five blocks to his death.

Sheila Tennin, 37, of Waukegan, Ill., faces up to 50 years in prison.

She was charged in Kenosha court on Monday with homicide by vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, hit and run resulting in death, and driving without a license.

Troy Wohlgefahrt, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night.

According to the criminal complaint, Wohlgefahrt tripped while jogging through a crosswalk in the 5800 block of Sheridan Road and was run over.

Wohlgefahrt was pulled from underneath Tennin’s vehicle in the 6300 block of Sheridan Road – nearly a ½-mile distance from where he was initially struck.

Tennin told Kenosha Police she heard “a loud thump underneath her vehicle” as she was making a left turn onto Sheridan Road. She said she didn’t stop because there was “a lot of traffic” behind her.

A Kenosha Police officer trained as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) questioned Tennin shortly after the incident. It was determined she was under the influence of cannabis and unable to operate a vehicle safely.

Tennin is due back in court on June 18 for a preliminary hearing.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip