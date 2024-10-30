'I'd sacrifice my life for my kids': Kenosha family loses everything in devastating house fire

KENOSHA — On Saturday, Jamal Rodgers was watching TV inside of his house in Kenosha. When suddenly, he heard a loud bang and smoke began to fill up the house.

His priority was to get the kids out of the house safely.

"I get up, open the door and see smoke [and] flames in the house," Rodgers said. "I would sacrifice my life for my kids."

The Rodgers

Once he saw the smoke, he immediately rushed outside with his kids and left everything else behind.

"A life that is gone, you can't get that back, I'm just thankful that I was here," Rodgers said.

Kameir Rodgers recalled just how close the fire was to his room. He was at work when the fire started, but when he got home, he quickly realized that everything he owned was gone.

"I came here and I just saw huge fire…all of a sudden it just, poof, as soon as I came over here, it just engulfed," Kameir said.

The Rodgers home

Kameir's mother, Amber Rodgers, said she is grateful that everyone is alive. She's working alongside her family to keep moving forward, but she said the next few weeks will be hard on her family.

"It's just been tough, so we just check on each other every now and give each other space," Amber said.

Now, the community is lending the Rodgers family a hand.

You can help the Rodgers family with expenses and to find a new home by contributing to this GoFundMe account.

