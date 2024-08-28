'I try to keep it comfortable for the kids': Kenosha school raising money to beat the heat

KENOSHA — At Kenosha Montessori School, large-scale windows let in a lot of sunlight. This is why teachers and staff hope to raise money to tint the windows.

Kenosha Montessori School

"You can feel it immediately when you walk in, it is stuffy and warm and hot," Carla Correa said.

The hallways typically reach temperatures over 85 degrees on a sunny day. Making it unbearable for students and teachers.

"It's a very sweaty drenchy day, so it can get hot," Shanna Delacy said. "I just try to keep it comfortable for the kids so they won't feel hot and miserable."

Local teacher, Ms. Shanna Delacy

It gets even hotter when the sun shines on the west side of the building, shining directly towards the classrooms.

Teachers hope with generous donations, they can provide some relief for the kids and focus on learning, not sweating.

​"Any help we can get is appreciated and the kids will love it," Carla said. "It will just help them learn better, stay focused in school and not have to worry about all the heat."

With the donations, they want to tint over 50 panels of windows. To help provide some sort of barrier for the heat.

You can help the school afford the window tints by contributing to this GoFundMe account.

