'I push myself every day:' Kenosha teen born with half a heart defies the odds to graduate High School

KENOSHA, Wis. — Nearly 18 years ago, doctors told Anna Rios that her newborn son might not survive. Manny Rios was born with only half a heart, a rare and life-threatening condition. He would undergo major surgeries, spend long stretches in the hospital and eventually receive a heart transplant.

Now, against all odds, he’s preparing to walk across the stage and receive his high school diploma.

“I couldn’t even think that far ahead,” said Anna. “We were just getting through day by day and it’s really starting to hit me now — I know it's going to be very emotional."

Manny is set to graduate from Kenosha Tremper High School this Friday. A beloved student and athlete, he has played three varsity sports, been crowned Homecoming King and earned the admiration of his peers and teachers alike.

“He’s had some adversity and he stood up at every turn and battled that,” said Tremper Athletic Director and coach John Matera. “He’s really been a role model for what it takes to just keep moving forward and he’s been quite an inspiration to people here at Tremper."

Through it all, Manny said he’s stayed focused on doing his best — for himself and for others.

“Don’t ever give up,” Manny said. “Try your hardest and be the best. I’ve been working my whole life and I push myself every single day.”

In addition to his achievements at school, Manny and his mom continue to give back through their work with the American Heart Association. Together, they helped launch "Bring a Ball to the Ball," an initiative where guests donate sports equipment to local schools in need.

As graduation approaches, Anna said she’s reflecting not just on what her son has overcome, but what lies ahead.

“He really just didn’t let anything hold him back, he said, ‘Mom, I need to try,' and now here we are," Anna said. “I can’t wait to see what the next chapter is in his life and how he’s going to make a difference in the world.”

Manny’s story is a reminder that heart, hope and determination can take you further than anyone ever imagined.

