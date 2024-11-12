'I just want a safe place:' Local organization seeks community support to house homeless woman battling cancer

KENOSHA — With emergency shelters full in the city, Denise, a Kenosha native, has been staying at a motel—a temporary home she's relied on while battling cancer. But with funds running low and her health declining, she may soon have nowhere to go.

A local Kenosha organization, Walkin' In My Shoes, aims to change that by raising enough money to find her a stable home.

Denise

After losing her home, Denise lived in her car for a year and a half. Now, as she receives treatment for cancer, the search for a permanent home has become urgent.

"It's been devastating. Now I just have something else to overcome," Denise said. "There are a lot of people who are homeless and need help."

"Denise is in a better place now because she's not sleeping in her car with her dogs, but how long is that going to last?" said Jo Wynn, founder of Walkin' In My Shoes, an organization that helps the homeless in Kenosha.

Jo Wynn

The organization has covered Denise's motel stay up until now, but with limited funds, her future is uncertain.

"That's why we're reaching out to the community to help Denise and others like her," Wynn said. "This is all of our story because this could happen to anyone, at any time."

With each day bringing new questions about her health and where she'll stay each night, they are asking for support to give Denise a stable place to recover.

Denise said the organization has given her a chance to keep fighting and encourages the community to donate.

"I don't know what I would have done without Walkin' In My Shoes," Denise said. "You can lose everything in a heartbeat."

For Denise, community support could make all the difference in her fight against cancer.

You can help Denise find a stable home by contributing to this GoFundMe account.

