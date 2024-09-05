'I have no faith it's gonna get better:' Parents respond to grooming policy after teacher's arrest

KENOSHA — As classes started this week, parents are reacting to a new grooming policy added by the district following grooming allegations that led to a middle school teacher being criminally charged.

At a recent Kenosha Unified School District meeting, the new policy states that "no staff member may engage in grooming behaviors with any student," along with extensive examples of grooming conduct.

"I have no faith it's gonna get better in KUSD," Brittany Lawton said.

TMJ4 News Brittany Lawton, KUSD parent, with her daughter protesting in front of the school district a couple of months ago.

This move comes after a local KUSD teacher was fired last May for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

"It's part of the move that we want to see, but there's so much more that needs to be done besides just a grooming policy," Brittany said.

Brittany, a Kenosha native, says that as a parent, she is doing her best to protect her kids.

Watch: Parents respond to grooming policy after teacher's arrest

Parents respond to grooming policy after teacher's arrest

But she believes it’s the school’s responsibility to make their buildings a safe place.

TMJ4 News

"When I'm supposed to be trusting a school for almost eight hours a day with my child's well-being, there comes a point where that part is on you to not let these people work at our schools in the first place," she said.

Brittany says she and other parents are calling for updates to hiring policies, as well as more education about appropriate conduct for teachers, parents, students, and staff.

"It's not good enough to only have the grooming policy. I think it's a step in the right direction, but it's a very small step."

TMJ4 News

Another important step is also maintaining good communication between students and their parents.

"No matter what they can always talk to me and just making sure that I check in with them to make sure everything's okay," Kayla, a KUSD parent said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip