Hidden time capsule discovered in Pleasant Prairie, a heartwarming surprise for local families

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — A renovation at the Roger Prange Municipal Building turned into an unexpected journey through time when workers uncovered a hidden PVC tube in the ceiling. Inside, they found a time capsule filled with photos, letters, and memorabilia from 1994—the year the building was constructed.

For Jim Klotz, a Pleasant Prairie resident, the discovery was deeply personal. As he flipped through the old photographs, he spotted a familiar face—his late father, sitting in his wheelchair.

"It was really touching to see him again after 13 years," he said. "It felt like he was saying hi from heaven."

Village of Pleasant Prairie

Julie Silverstein, a longtime dispatcher, was just as surprised to find herself in one of the photos, dressed as a mascot from her early days working for the police department.

“I didn’t even know this time capsule existed,” she said. “Looking back at it now, 31 years later, it’s amazing to see how much has changed.”

The discovery has sparked curiosity about what other pieces of history might be hidden within the town’s buildings.

As Public Works continues its move into the renovated space, this unexpected time capsule serves as a powerful reminder of the past and the people who helped shape it.

