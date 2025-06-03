SALEM LAKES — A quiet natural space in Salem Lakes, cherished by residents for decades, has the attention of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after unauthorized work was completed that disrupted a protected wetland.

According to a letter from the DNR, the Village of Salem Lakes is “in noncompliance” after clearing trees and removing greenery in what’s designated as a C-1 wetland, no work is permitted in such wetlands without formal approval.

The letter states that the village must submit either a non-federal wetland exemption or a wetland restoration plan by June 15, 2025.

He’s visited this wetland since the ’60s, now it’s damaged — the DNR says it was done without a permit

West Jacobs, a longtime resident and U.S. military veteran, has been visiting the area since the 1960s. He says the changes have left him devastated.

“It’s not man-made, it’s natural,” Jacobs said. “This was my peaceful place and now it feels like it’s been destroyed.”

The DNR confirmed that they were not contacted ahead of the work, which allegedly included tree clearing and land grading. Village officials have reportedly said the area was being prepped for a walking trail or that the work was part of a public works training exercise.

But for Jacobs and other concerned neighbors, the damage has already been done.

"Excuses left and right on this whole process of doing this thing and I'm just disappointed in what's happening to my little area," Jacobs said. "They violated all the rules and regulations that Wisconsin put in."

The DNR says the village will remain out of compliance until a restoration plan or exemption is submitted and approved. TMJ4 News has reached out to the Village of Salem Lakes for comment.

