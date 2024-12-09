KENOSHA — Security footage shows the moment a man was struck by a car on Nov. 25 at Sheridan Road near Westown Foods. Now, a Kenosha family is desperate for answers after it left their autistic son severely injured.

After the incident, the driver fled the scene, leaving the man seriously injured and his family devastated.

The harsh impact left the man, identified by his family as Andy, with two broken wrists and left him unable to care for himself.

Andy

Evan Herrera, a family member, said this has impacted his family.

"Being severely autistic and almost dysfunctional, it's unimaginable how much pain [he went through] and what he thought he could do and what he couldn't do," Herrera said. "In the moment it's horrifying, you don't know what's going to happen."

Evan Herrera

While the footage offers a clearer picture of the car involved, the driver has yet to be identified.

Now, Herrera and his family are asking the driver to come forward and for anyone with information to help identify the person responsible.

"Just please tell us anything, any detail really, any information would be really helpful," Herrera said. "You really hurt my family and probably the one that hurts us the most because it's Andy and he can't really take care of himself. It's hard on us, it really is."

Police searching for this vehicle

Despite their pain, Andy's family remains committed to seeking justice for him.

"We're very close with Andy, we always make sure that he's taken care of," Herrera said. "If he needs anything, one of us will always help him out no matter what, no matter what time of the day."

Watch: Family seeking justice after Kenosha hit and run.

Heartbroken family pleads for justice after hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

Andy is still recovering and will have surgery for his broken wrists in the coming weeks.

"We love him very much as a family, always have, always will," Herrera said.

If you are able to identify the vehicle, please contact Officer Stich at 262-605-5227.

If you would like to remain anonymous you may also contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip