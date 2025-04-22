'He gave us hope': Kenosha's Hispanic community remembers Pope Francis' legacy

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s large Catholic and Hispanic community is mourning the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff who passed away on Monday.

At Lomeli's Butcher Shop, a popular Hispanic grocery store in the city, community members said they were shocked and saddened by the news.

“I heard the news when I was coming to work,” said Dora Morales, who works at the shop. “I turned on the radio and heard that Papa Francisco was gone and I was really surprised, he was really important for the Catholic community.”

Dora Morales

His impact was deeply felt in cities like Kenosha, where culture and faith are tightly woven together.

Richard Robert, another Kenosha resident, said that Pope Francis' background made him feel seen in the church.

Richard Robert

“Being the first Pope out of Latin heritage coming out of Argentina, it gave us the opportunity to relate to the Pope in certain ways,” Robert said. “He gave us a message of hope and really instilled in us the need to care for our neighbors.”

Nicolas Rodriguez, who also works at the butcher shop, reflected on the Pope’s legacy.

“I didn't expect it,” Rodriguez said in Spanish. “He was someone who guided us in the right direction. We thank him from the heart and may God have him in his glory.”

Nicolas Rodriguez

Pope Francis was known for championing underserved communities, calling for peace and connecting with everyday people.

