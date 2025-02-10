Good news: The chickens flew the coop, escaping flames

TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. — It was another day in the coop for the Town of Brighton chickens — laying eggs, avoiding the cold — when, according to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, an electric heat lamp fell and set the bedding on fire.

When KFRD arrived at the 1600 block of 240th Ave, the eight-by-12-foot coop was entirely engulfed in flames.

It took about 1,600 gallons of water to put the fire out and to protect the fire from spreading to other areas, according to KFRD.

All seven of the chickens living in the coop were able to escape before the fire spread and consumed their home, and there were no injuries reported.

The seven feathered farm friends were displaced from their coop, and it is unclear where they will keep warm until a new one is built.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department helped direct traffic while the fire department put out the flames.

