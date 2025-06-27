From one dream to a movement: How Kenosha Pride is still growing 12 years later

KENOSHA, Wis. — As Pride Month continues, Kenosha is preparing for its own celebration — one rooted in community, visibility and love.

It all started in 2013, when Dan Seaver and a group of friends met with one goal, to bring Pride to their hometown. What began as a small sidewalk march has grown into Kenosha Pride, a family-friendly event that draws hundreds downtown every July.

“Kenosha Pride started in 2013 after Milwaukee Pride,” Seaver said. “A group of Black and Brown individuals and myself, got together and brought the first Pride March to Kenosha.”

The grassroots effort quickly evolved into a nonprofit organization, with a mission that goes far beyond the festival.

“We recognize that we’re not Milwaukee, we’re not Chicago... what we wish to do is create something local for our community,” Seaver said. “We want people downtown to feel welcomed, to feel the love and acceptance that the LGBTQ+ community is all about.”

Now, Kenosha Pride is returning Friday, July 12th, with live performances, family activities, community resources and local vendors. The team said they’re also working to expand Pride’s presence year-round to build education, advocacy and support.

“We’re truly looking to make Kenosha better for all,” Seaver said. “It's through that visibility that we gain acceptance and learn tolerance of other people."

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to support this year’s Pride event. For more information on how to sign up or attend, visit Kenosha Pride.

