From Kenosha to Shark Tank: Local entrepreneur lands life-changing deal

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha entrepreneur is turning heads nationwide after securing a deal on Shark Tank, and he's doing it from his home right here in southeastern Wisconsin.

Landon McKinnis, founder of Private Grooming, LLC, appeared on the April 18 episode of Shark Tank, where he pitched his product, Go Nutz — a circular, unisex electric razor designed for safe and comfortable grooming anywhere on the body.

McKinnis was originally seeking $100,000 for a 15% stake in his company. But after an intense pitch, he walked away with a $120,000 investment from Sharks Mark Cuban and Daymond John, in exchange for 30% equity.

“I’m in little old Kenosha, Wisconsin and like working out of my house, this is not a million-dollar operation,” McKinnis said. “It’s a small business still growing—but it was very validating, very vindicating, to be able to have that moment to say I actually was right, it works."

The journey began in 2018 when McKinnis first had the idea to disrupt the grooming industry with a safer, more effective tool. Now, with a Shark-backed investment and patents in hand, the Kenosha native is ready to take his brand to the next level.

“No matter what anybody says, always believe in yourself,” McKinnis said. "It’s very surreal actually, so I’m living the dream right now."

McKinnis said that he hopes his story inspires other small-town dreamers to bet on themselves and think big, no matter where they’re starting from.

You can find more information about the product on the official Go Nutz website.

