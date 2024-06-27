Former Little League World Series champion enjoying time with Kenosha Kingfish

KENOSHA, Wis. — Tsubasa Tomii is doing an incredible job navigating a foreign country, working on his English, and fitting right in with the Kenosha Kingfish.

Little do they know, they’re in the presence of greatness.

“I played 2017 Little League World Series,” Tomii said. “It was like so exciting for me.”

The 19-year-old right-hander didn’t just play in the 2017 Little League World Series. He starred in it. He pitched in three games, including the title championship game against Texas.

Seven years later, Tomii finds himself in Kenosha, hanging out with the locals and pursuing his dream of playing professionally.

“The guys love him,” Kenosha Kingfish pitching coach Sean O’Hagan said. “The guys can’t get enough of him. He’s got a great personality. He has a lot of fun at the ballyard. Yeah. He’s been great.”

In six appearances, Tomii hasn’t allowed a run.

“He’s got five, six different pitches,” O’Hagan said. “He’s got the four-seam, he’s got the cutter, he’s got the curveball, the slider, the changeup, the splitter. So he can just attack hitters in so many different ways.”

Kenosha’s David Schroeder is hosting Tomii this summer. When Tomii’s not at the ballpark, he’s visiting Kenosha restaurants or chilling out with his new family.

“We thought it was going to be a little harder, but it has not been a challenge at all,” Schroeder said.

