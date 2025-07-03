KENOSHA — A former Kenosha Unified School District substitute teacher was sentenced Wednesday in a case that shocked parents and educators alike.

Christian Enwright, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of disorderly conduct for sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to a 13-year-old student while working at KTEC West. At his sentencing, a Kenosha County judge ordered Enwright to serve 90 days in jail for each of the first five counts— to be served consecutively.

Watch: Former Kenosha teacher sentenced after sending inappropriate messages to student

Christian Enwright sentenced

The victim spoke in court through tears.

"Mr. Enwright was my teacher, someone I respected and trusted, instead he used that position to speak to me in ways that were inappropriate, uncomfortable and out of line — especially for a teacher interacting with a child."

In court, Enwright addressed the victim and her family:

"I understand your concern and I take full responsibility, for the distress I caused for the broader school community, students, parents and colleagues," Enwright said. "I offer a heartfelt apology. Many people trust me and I deeply regret letting them down."

Outside the courthouse, the Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis said the sentence was meant to send a clear message.

"I believe that it has to do with public trust and everything that has been going on in our schools here," Solis said. "That's something that we're going to take very seriously and we're going to prosecute those cases to the best of our ability."

This case marks one of the most high-profile school-related misconduct cases in Kenosha in recent years. Parents and community members have called for stronger protections and monitoring for students moving forward.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip