Former Kenosha substitute teacher pleads guilty to 15 counts of disorderly conduct in student case

KENOSHA — Christian Enwright, a former substitute teacher with the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD), pleaded guilty Friday to 15 counts of disorderly conduct in a case involving inappropriate online communication with a 13-year-old student.

Enwright, was arrested last year after a series of Snapchat messages were uncovered during an internal investigation at KTEC West. These messages—exchanged between Enwright and the student—raised serious concerns, prompting school officials and parents to take action.

During a court hearing on Friday, Enwright agreed to a plea deal, pleading guilty to 15 out of the 22 charges against him.

"We're taking these cases seriously, we're not going to push them off," said Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis. "If crimes are committed, especially in our school district, we are going to take that seriously and we will prosecute it and we will make it a priority for our office."

Under the plea agreement, the prosecution is recommending a sentence of one year in jail followed by three years of probation. Strict conditions are also being proposed, including no contact with the victim or her family and no unsupervised contact with minors.

In February, the parents of the alleged victim spoke to our TMJ4's Jenna Rae, about their concerns.

"It's hard you know you just always assumed they were going to school and everything was fine and then you find this out and, it just shocks you and scares you."

Enwright, who was terminated following the investigation, will be sentenced on May 16.

