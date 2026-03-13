Former Kenosha school principal wanted for sexual assault, Kenosha police reports

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department are currently looking for a person who is wanted for sexual assault reports.

The wanted person is a former Kenosha school Principal who was previously charged for sexually assaulting a student in 2020.

TMJ4

Detectives conducted an investigation into the assault and established probably cause to arrest Curtiss W. Tolefree Jr. for Second-Degree Sexual Assault. The sexual assault was specifically sexual contact or sexual intercourse with a person who suffers from a mental illness or deficiency, according to a Kenosha police statement.

Curtiss Tolefree is described as a Black male, around 6' 0" tall and weighs about 245 lbs, bald with brown eyes. He is a Kenosha resident with many connections to the Kenosha community.

The Kenosha police is asking the public to call 911 if they spot Tolefree or to contact Detective Bray with the Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5269 if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.

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