Food truck owner set to open new upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Kenosha

KENOSHA — A popular local food truck called Rockitacos will have a permanent place bringing authentic Mexican flavors to downtown Kenosha.

Rob Guerrero, the owner of Rockitacos, is excited to open his new restaurant called SEIS Modern Cocina.

"Since I can remember, [it's the] first Mexican restaurant that's downtown," Rob said. "So we're trying to make it a little bit different than your traditional Mexican restaurant."

He first started his food truck in 2018 with the help of his whole family. They mainly serve tacos at local festivals, but now he's excited to have his own establishment.

He was first inspired by his mother's cooking to start his food truck.

"I was an only child growing up, so she would always be in the kitchen cooking, getting dinner ready... so pretty much that's where I got all my cooking skills from," Rob said.

Now, Rob and his team are currently finishing up planning the last few details of the restaurant, including a beautiful outdoor patio.

With a proud Hispanic heritage behind him, Rob hopes his customers feel right at home once they walk through the doors.

"Our motto is food and customer service," he said. "That's the thing we take pride in, making sure that you're welcomed and that you feel at home."

SEIS Modern Cocina is set to open in October.

