A devastating house fire that tore through a home near 18th Street and 240th Avenue in the Town of Brighton is now confirmed to have been caused by lithium-ion batteries, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. on Thursday, and crews from Kansasville Fire and Rescue and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Fire Chief Ron Molnar said the homeowner had been charging batteries designed to power a six-foot drone. Within just a few hours, the fire began.

Watch: Firefighter issues urgent warning after lithium-ion battery sparks Brighton house fire

Lithium-ion batteries spark Brighton house fire

What remains now is a charred shell of a home, hidden from the road but filled with warning signs for others.

“These kinds of batteries can overheat, especially if they’re overcharged, damaged or being used improperly,” said Justin Morman with the Kenosha Fire Department. "You'll start to see bulging in some of these batteries when they start to overheat. So you get a lot of different instances that you have to be able to inspect the battery."

Justin Morman

Morman said lithium-ion battery fires are becoming more common — and more dangerous.

“If any type of battery overheats, it’s going to expand,” Morman said. “Not only does it cause a fire hazard, but there’s also a respiratory risk from the gases that are released.”

Fire officials are urging homeowners to never charge large lithium-ion batteries inside the home and to only use certified chargers and devices.

Morman recommended charging high-capacity batteries in garages or outdoor areas when possible — and never near flammable materials.

Safety Tips for Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries:

• Don’t charge inside your home unless necessary (e.g., phone)

• Look for damage, bulging, or overheating

• Only use approved chargers and batteries

• Avoid water exposure and high temperatures

