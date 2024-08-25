Family of Jacob Blake hosts community block party

KENOSHA — A group of people in Kenosha turned a painful anniversary into an opportunity for healing on Saturday.
Dozens of neighbors gathered for a block party where Jacob Blake was shot just over four years ago by a Kenosha police officer.
Cellphone video of the shooting went viral, and, as a result, many protests happened across the country.
In Kenosha, rioters damaged several buildings.
On Saturday, however, it was a very different scene as the community gathered for a block party on the same block.
“It was shocking. It was sad. I’ve never known violence like that. This is something nice for the community. It’s just what we need,” Christina Williams, who lives on the block, said.
Blake’s uncle hosted the fourth annual block party along with community groups and activists.
“We want to bring healing to the community—things like book bags. We just want to show up for the community that not everyone always shows up for,” Justin Blake, his uncle, said.
The shooting happened on Aug. 23, 2020, when Kenosha police officers responded to the area of 40th Street and 28th Avenue for reports of an argument involving Blake.
During the response, Kenosha police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times.
Blake eventually admitted to having a knife, and the district attorney cleared Sheskey of criminal wrongdoing, saying Sheskey fired in self-defense.
Four years later, Justin said Blake is still recovering.
“We have to challenge ourselves and others not to be violent, not to be self-hating, but loving,” Justin said.
The block party included free food, music, community resources, and activities for the kids.
“I stopped my whole day just to come down here. We’re enjoying ourselves and showing the love,” Jeneshia Morris, a Milwaukee resident, said.
Justin Blake said they gave away over 100 backpacks Saturday.
“We got some back-to-school supplies for kids and let them play. I think everyone is tired of drama and wants to come together for peace,” Maisha Harvey, a Kenosha Resident, said alongside her kids.
