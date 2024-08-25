Family of Jacob Blake hosts community block party

KENOSHA — A group of people in Kenosha turned a painful anniversary into an opportunity for healing on Saturday.

Dozens of neighbors gathered for a block party where Jacob Blake was shot just over four years ago by a Kenosha police officer.

Cellphone video of the shooting went viral, and, as a result, many protests happened across the country.

In Kenosha, rioters damaged several buildings.

On Saturday, however, it was a very different scene as the community gathered for a block party on the same block.

Kaylee Staral Christina Williams is a Kenosha resident who attended the block party.

“It was shocking. It was sad. I’ve never known violence like that. This is something nice for the community. It’s just what we need,” Christina Williams, who lives on the block, said.

Blake’s uncle hosted the fourth annual block party along with community groups and activists.

Kaylee Staral Justin Blake is Jacob Blake's uncle.

“We want to bring healing to the community—things like book bags. We just want to show up for the community that not everyone always shows up for,” Justin Blake, his uncle, said.

The shooting happened on Aug. 23, 2020, when Kenosha police officers responded to the area of 40th Street and 28th Avenue for reports of an argument involving Blake.

During the response, Kenosha police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times.

Blake eventually admitted to having a knife, and the district attorney cleared Sheskey of criminal wrongdoing, saying Sheskey fired in self-defense.

Four years later, Justin said Blake is still recovering.

“We have to challenge ourselves and others not to be violent, not to be self-hating, but loving,” Justin said.

The block party included free food, music, community resources, and activities for the kids.

Kaylee Staral Jeneshia Morris is a Milwaukee resident who attended the block party.

“I stopped my whole day just to come down here. We’re enjoying ourselves and showing the love,” Jeneshia Morris, a Milwaukee resident, said.

Justin Blake said they gave away over 100 backpacks Saturday.

Kaylee Staral Mya Brown is a Kenosha resident who attended the block party.

“We got some back-to-school supplies for kids and let them play. I think everyone is tired of drama and wants to come together for peace,” Maisha Harvey, a Kenosha Resident, said alongside her kids.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip