Eli Lilly's $3B expansion brings jobs and hope for some, but raises concerns for local farmers

KENOSHA — As pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced a $3 billion expansion, the company said this move will add 750 jobs and an additional 2,000 construction jobs.

For construction workers like Umberto Ortega, he sees it as a new window of possibility.

"It would be a great help and in my point of view this is a great idea," Ortega said.

Umberto Ortega

He has worked in construction for the past two years and said this company can give workers like him, better job opportunities.

But local farmer, Travis Smith, said this expansion might hurt his livelihood.

"They kinda force you out of it and take the land from you and you don't have much of choice to have options," Smith said. "So it creates a lot of traffic for us around here with the equipment that we have and it causes headaches and risks on our part."

The Smith family

With the new development in the area, he is worried his family will lose their farm. The farm has been in his family since the 1960s.

He fears that if more companies continue to build in the area, it might cause them to lose their farm.

"They don't think about us in the long run either, so you're kind of attacked from all sides," Smith said. "Even though you own it, you can't keep it."

As demand for diabetes, obesity, and weight-loss drugs grows, the company plans to manufacture, assemble, and package medicine in Kenosha County. Officials hope this will boost the state’s economy.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip