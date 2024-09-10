Watch Now
Cross-country runner hit by car during practice, community rallying for his recovery

Reid Hansche, 17, a senior at Westosha Central High School in critical condition
KENOSHA — The Westosha Central community is coming together to help and support Reid Hansche, a student-athlete who was hit by a car during a cross-country practice.

Reid, 17, is a senior at Westosha Central High School. After being a part of the track and field team last year, he was excited to start the cross-country season.

While he was running at a cross-country practice, he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 75, on Friday afternoon.

Reid was airlifted to Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee, where he is in critical condition. Recent scans show he has bleeding in his brain and a fractured skull.

Reid Hansche with his family

"He's one of the nicest, most genuine kids," Karisa said.

Karisa Wenberg, neighbor and longtime friend of the Hansche's, says he is showing signs of improvement.

Karisa Wenberg is a neighbor and close friend of the Hansche family. She organized the donations and the vigil for the Hansche’s.

"He is able to respond to commands, he's able to open his eyes but when the pain gets really tough, I think that's just when he kinda needs to let the brain heal, shut his eyes, and try to relax," Karisa said.

Now, Karisa and the Westosha Central community are showing the family love and support.

Prayer vigil held Sunday at Central High School

"When everyone comes together and you feel that love and support, the family knows they're not alone but even the people who witnessed some really rough things, know they're not alone."

Karisa created a Meal Train fundraiser that has raised over $28,000 for the Hansche's.

John Gendron, District Administrator of Central High School, said they are blessed to have such a caring community.

"Community members, staff, and kids have really risen to the occasion to offer support and encouragement through the recovery process," John said.

The Central community will continue to hope the best for Reid's recovery.

