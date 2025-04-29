Credit card skimming on the rise in Kenosha: How you can protect your information

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Police are warning the community about a rise in credit card skimming — a crime where thieves steal card information using hidden devices at ATMs, gas pumps and other card readers.

Officer Wenberg from the Kenosha Police Department's Crime Prevention Unit said skimming technology is getting harder to spot.

"Now they have deep insertion skimmers when they put it actually inside the credit card slot where you can’t see it," Wenberg said. "You don't even know it's there."

He recommends using tap-to-pay whenever possible and shielding your PIN when entering it.

Jackie Bynsdor, a Kenosha resident who discovered her bank had flagged her cards for fraudulent activity after falling victim to skimming, said that even though she regularly checks her statements, it wasn’t enough.

"I diligently watch my statements and so with that, if I had used my gas card that day, it would've been almost a full month before it would've come to my attention," Bynsdor said. "Sometimes watching your statements isn't enough."

Police also shared important tips to help protect yourself:

• Inspect ATMs and card readers for anything loose, crooked, or damaged.

• Avoid using a machine if something looks unusual.

• Always cover your hand when typing in your PIN.

• Use tap-to-pay whenever possible.

Last month, a man was arrested and charged with 50 felonies after police say he installed skimmers at Kwik Trip locations in Kenosha County. Surveillance video captured him placing the devices inside an ATM.

For those who believe they’ve been victims of credit card fraud, Officer Wenberg and Det. Buchanan from the Kenosha Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit are available to assist. They also offer prevention classes to help the community avoid scams. Contact them at (262) 605-5268 or email jwenberg@kenosha.org for assistance or to schedule a class.

