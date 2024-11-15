KENOSHA — After a 13-year-old brought a duffel bag filled with airsoft guns to Roosevelt Elementary School, community members are stepping up to make the staff feel appreciated and supported.

"Children are our future, and the people who teach them deserve the recognition and deserve all of our help," Ryan McCarty said.

The school was supposed to be recognized with a national award which included a $5000 grant to improve security. But that award was pulled.

But now McCarty, a local resident, started a GoFundMe for the school.

Watch: Community rallies to support Kenosha school staff after school shooter scare

Community rallies to support Kenosha school staff after teenager brings airsoft weapons to elementary school

"The staff did such an amazing job handling everything, and I just want them to get the recognition they deserve," McCarty said. "I can try to do whatever I can to help them out because they are all heroes and we know how important teachers are."

Ryan McCarty

Emily Jacobs, another community member and owner of Fancy Snacks Charcuterie, wanted to give teachers a small act of kindness.

"Seeing the outpouring of support is obviously amazing right, I feel like we're in crazy times right now, so to see kindness and people coming together it gives you like a glimmer of hope," Jacobs said.

Emily Jacobs

She delivered over 60 lunch boxes to the staff over at Roosevelt Elementary School, after receiving donations from people all over Kenosha County.

Fancy Snacks Charcuterie

"I was sent over $300 dollars by the community, which is amazing... obviously teachers deserve that kind of love every day so it was just really nice to be able to do that with the community coming together," Jacobs said.

As donations keep coming in, the community will keep rallying around and supporting the school in the days ahead.

If you would like to donate, visit this GoFundMe account.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip