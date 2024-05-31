Community members looking forward to Pride Month kick off with Mr. and Miss Kenosha Pride Pageant

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Pride kicks off a monthlong celebration with the Mr. and Miss Kenosha Pride Pageant on Saturday at Club Icon.

“They become kind of the face of Pride for that year,” said Kenosha native Riki Tagliapietra, a former Kenosha Pride board member.

TMJ4 Riki Tagliapietra is the owner of Kenosha's Cut Stone Foods.

Showtime is at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Miss Kenosha Pride 2023 Carmel Bliss and Mr. Kenosha Pride 2023 Easton Boyd wrap up their yearlong reign. Mr. and Miss Kenosha Pride appear at numerous summer events, including the June 9 Milwaukee Pride Parade.

“They’re the ones going to be out there recruiting talent, raising money for the foundation and just putting that event together even better,” Tagliapietra said.

The event celebrates the start of Pride Month and serves as a precursor to the annual Kenosha Pride Fest on July 6 at Celebration Place.

Kenosha has traditionally scored poorly in the Human Rights Campaign Municipality Equality Index.

It ranked last out of seven Wisconsin cities in the most recent poll.

Many are hoping that changes.

“I really hope so,” said Samantha Jacquest, owner of Blue House Books. “I think by more community leaders coming out and saying that they support the LGBQT+ community is so important.

TMJ4 Samantha Jacquest owns Kenosha's Blue House Books.

“Making it a public statement that we accept all no matter who you are is super important and I’m seeing more and more of that every year.”

