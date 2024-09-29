Color Run for Kenny: Family seeks justice for Kenosha man's shooting

KENOSHA — At the Color Run for Kenny, it's not just about crossing the finish line. It's about a community coming together for answers and justice.

The Kenosha County community came together to keep Kenny Davidson's memory alive. Kenny, 32, was a Kenosha native who was tragically shot and killed on June 14, near 48th and 36th Avenue.

"I want justice for my son," Yolanda McKenzie, Kenny's mother, said.

Color Run for Kenny

As the police search for the shooter, Kenny's family is still waiting for answers.

"It hurts all of us when our children are taken like this," McKenzie said.

Charlie Davidson is Kenny's older brother and he was setting up for the color run with his friend Elizabeth Morand, the organizer of the Color Run for Kenny.

He said that his family is not giving up.

"He wasn't just another black man as you can see, my brother had a lot of things going for him," Davidson said. "He was a three-sport athlete, [he loved] fitness, music, that was his passion after football. We want a lead, we want something."

Participants came from all over Kenosha County and volunteers included players from the Tremper High School basketball team. Proving the community showed up to support the Davidson family.

Color Run for Kenny

"When one is lost in the community, it affects us all and it makes me feel good and my family to have so much support," McKenzie said.

Morand organized the color run to rally support for Kenny's family and they all ask that anyone who has any information, to please contact the police department. As they demand answers from investigators.

"That person is still out there and we are probably walking among that person and do not realize it," McKenzie said. "That's scary because they know who we are, but we don't know who they are."

Yolanda McKenzie

The Davidson family said that the fight for justice will continue.

If you have any information, you can call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip