City of Kenosha warns residents of fake invoices targeting property owners and businesses

KENOSHA — The City of Kenosha is warning residents, property owners, and local businesses to watch out for fraudulent invoices falsely claiming to come from the City Plan Commission.

The fake invoices reference zoning, inspection, or permit-related work that was never done and pressure recipients to pay quickly, often through wire transfers or to unfamiliar addresses. The documents even include official-looking logos and formatting to appear legitimate.

City officials warn that the City Plan Commission does not issue invoices for services, and any communication from the city will come from an email ending in @kenosha.org.

“If you’re not familiar with receiving mail from the City of Kenosha and you receive this, you’re going to be like, ‘Oh wow, I did something wrong, or this is a scam,’” said Daniel Gaitan, City of Kenosha. “You can see how it looks real if you’re not used to receiving such correspondence.”

Jan Michalski, who has served on the City Plan Commission for more than 14 years, said this scam is unlike anything he’s seen before.

“They’re always going to try something new, and that’s why we want people to be alert and not fall for the scams, because sometimes it’s an easy thing to do,” Michalski said.

The city recommends that anyone who receives a suspicious bill take a moment to verify it before paying and call the City of Kenosha directly or contact law enforcement.

“If you receive something you believe is a scam, take a breath, call the city, call law enforcement and educate others,” Gaitan said.

Anyone who wants to verify a bill or report suspicious activity can contact the City Plan Commission at 262-653-4030.

