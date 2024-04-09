Chrystul Kizer's bond raised to $750K for 2018 homicide charges in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman facing 2018 homicide charges for the death of a Kenosha man being investigated for sex trafficking appeared in court on Tuesday.

Chrystul Kizer, 23, was a teenager at the time she was charged and accused of shooting 34-year-old Randall Volar of Kenosha twice in the head, setting his house on fire, and allegedly fleeing in his vehicle.

Kizer is back in custody following a warrant for her arrest on separate charges from a Milwaukee domestic incident. U.S. Marshals authorities arrested her in February in Louisiana.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s request to combine both cases was denied on Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge David Wilk agreed to increase Kizer’s bond to $750,000.

A jury trial is scheduled for June 10. The defense has requested an adjournment to allow more time for an expert witness to testify.

Kizer is due back in court on May 9.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip