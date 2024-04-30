Carthage College wins national award for The Aspire Center

KENOSHA, Wis. — Carthage College students are no longer searching for jobs when they graduate. They’re pursuing a passion.

“Today’s student is really interested in building a life of purpose and meaning in their career,” said Carolyn Serdar, Carthage College Director for Career and Professional Development of The Aspire Center.

“They really want a job where they not just go to work every day, but they really feel fulfilled personally and professionally.”

For its dedication in guiding students toward meaningful careers, Carthage College received the 2024 Career Services Pursuit of Excellence Award last week in Austin, Texas.

The honor recognizes the college’s innovative approach to career development.

Carthage senior Sahar Kherani is set to graduate in three years with a degree in finance.

“Every opportunity I got through the Aspire Center I said yes to,” Kherani said. “So because of that it shows that their dedication goes above and beyond and I think this reward reflects that.”

Carthage junior Michael Malyszek is also pursuing a career in finance. It’s a field he's passionate about.

“I would say that people are realizing that their working life is the majority of their life and they want to be spending it doing something great,” Malyszek said.

Carthage’s Bekka Wetzel switch her major from pre-med to communications.

“I think a lot of people talk about going to college to get a degree to make money,” Wetzel said.

“But I think that especially Carthage students, I have a lot of friends that are in majors that I know won’t make a lot of money post-graduation, but they’re really excited and passionate about what they want to do. I think it’s really nice Carthage inspires that.”

Kherani is one of over 60 Carthage seniors who already have accepted job offers. She said The Aspire Center was one of the reasons she attended Carthage.

“They help with intern opportunities, study abroad opportunities, career fairs, networking with professionals, individuals, community leaders, and as well as helping you develop a four-year plan,” Kherani said.

