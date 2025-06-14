Car crashes on steep embankment in Town of Brighton Friday night; driver injured

TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. — A car crashed after traveling about 50 feet off the road and "launching over an eight-foot embankment," where trees and foliage helped it come to rest Friday night, according to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD).

The crash happened near the intersection at State Highway 142 and 224th Ave. south of the "T" intersection. After it came to rest in the trees off the road, the Kenosha Joint Services Communications Department received an Apple automated notification to let them know the car had crashed, according to a release by KFRD.

Authorities said they could not find the vehicle when the search began due to its distance from the road and the dense tree cover that obscured the crash site. They ended up using thermal-imaging drones to help find the wreckage.

The driver got out of the car on his own, and paramedics at the scene stabilized him, then transported him to a local hospital for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led up to the crash.

