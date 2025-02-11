Building Dreams: Westosha Central students assemble their own aircraft

SALEM, Wis. — A hands-on aviation program is giving teens real-world flight experience.

At Westosha Central High School, a group of students aren't just learning about aviation from textbooks—they’re building a real airplane from scratch. Once it’s complete, they’ll take it to the skies themselves.

The project is part of Eagle’s Nest Projects Wisconsin (ENPW), a specialized STEM aviation program that provides hands-on experience in engineering, mechanics, and flight training.

Students meet weekly in a dedicated workshop, where they assemble an aircraft piece by piece, guided by experienced mentors.

The program doesn’t just teach students how to build an aircraft; it also prepares them for real-world careers.

"Unfortunately, a lot of times in schools, a lot of the hands-on activities have been removed," said James Senft, director of the STEM aviation program. "This is truly a STEM education where you have to use your head and your hands to really build the airplane."

The impact is already taking off.

"We’ve got six pilots flying professionally around the world and two aircraft mechanics, all from just a whim to get kids involved," Senft said.

For many students, the program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"This is what’s going to set me up much better in my career," John Klenke, a student, said. "Being able to say I built a plane is great. Not only that, though, it gives me that experience in life; it helps better myself."

Another student, Ben Haapanen, the president of the club, has been part of the program since his freshman year and reflected on the process.

"It's been incredible," Haapanen said. "This aircraft arrived in boxes, entirely in pallets, and ever since my freshman year all the way up to my senior year, we've been slowly putting it together, and we've gotten pretty far."

The program is one of only four of its kind, offering students a rare chance to break into aviation at a low cost. Once the plane is completed, students can use it for free flight instruction, giving them a direct path to becoming pilots.

"Aviation is very hard to get into," Senft said. "This program gives kids an outlet to make it happen."

As the next generation of aviators and engineers hone their skills, one thing is clear: These students aren’t just dreaming of flight; they’re making it happen.

