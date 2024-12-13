Braving the freeze: Kenosha workers push through the winter chill

KENOSHA, Wis. — The brutally cold temperatures didn't stop workers in Kenosha who spent their days outdoors. Delivery drivers must brave the cold temperatures to make sure packages arrive on time — especially, during the holiday season.

While the weather makes their job more difficult, some drivers said preparation is key.

Selena, an Amazon delivery worker from Kenosha, said she heavily prepares for the cold every day.

"I just try to stay organized with my coats and stuff, to make sure that I can find what I need cause it's rough," Selena said.

Selena, Amazon driver

Working outside means you have to constantly move to stay warm, but when breaks aren't an option, the bitter cold makes for brutal conditions.

As temperatures plummeted, drivers like Nick Fry were just trying to do their job.

"It's definitely harder," Fry said. "Definitely would be worth more money I would say."

Nick, Amazon driver

Staying safe and warm is part of the job for many outdoor workers, no matter how cold it gets.

"Overall I've lived here my whole life so if you dress right, it'll be all fine," Fry said.

But it's not just delivery workers out in the cold. Construction crews and other outdoor workers across the city faced the same challenges and are layering up and working through some of the coldest temperatures of the year.

Even with specialized gear, the cold still seems to be winning.

"The snow is not the biggest issue, we got tires that can handle that, it's just how cold it gets cause your fingers will freeze off at a certain point," Fry said.

For many, staying focused on the task at hand is the only way to get through the day outdoors. They living proof of the kind of dedication these workers bring to their jobs every day.

