"Bradford is here to win:" school spirit shines at Kenosha's football homecoming game

KENOSHA — As the sun sets in Kenosha, the Bradford Red Devils are ready to go against the Racine Park Panthers. Students, parents, and alumni gathered together to celebrate homecoming.

Glendalys Valdes The Bradford student section in the game between Kenosha Bradford vs Racine Park.

A sea of red and black filled the stands as the Red Devils and Panthers prepared to hit the field.

The head coach of the Bradford football team, Gazmend Osmani, said they have been working hard for the past few weeks.

"We look forward to a great homecoming game and see what we can do about getting that win for this week," Osmani said.

Sebastian DeRose is the captain and quarterback of the Red Devils.

"I just want them to hope for the best and be expecting greatness tonight from me and my team," DeRose said.

Glendalys Valdes Sebastian DeRose is the captain and quarterback of the Bradford Red Devils.

As a senior, this will be his last homecoming game.

"Everybody knows that Bradford is here to win, we are great and all together a great community," DeRose said.

A community, as DeRose said, that stands behind their team.

"It's just a blessing to come out here and just win and dominate every time," a Bradford student section leader said." "Having these good people behind us with our student section and helping give that support that they need out there."

Here, Homecoming is more than just a game or win. It's where everyone in the community comes together for a night to remember.

The Bradford Red Devils won their Homecoming game, 48-27.

