Boxing for his future: Kenosha teen fights to stay in U.S. after immigration program paused

KENOSHA — An 18-year-old Kenosha boxer is in the fight of his life, but this time, it’s outside the ring.

Elian, a state champion, came to the U.S. legally from Nicaragua through the CHNV program — a federal two-year humanitarian parole initiative allowing people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to live and work in the U.S. temporarily.

“I want to stay here because I love it here,” Elian told TMJ4 News. “All these people that support me and I love them.”

But last month, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would revoke legal protections for many in the CHNV program. That means people like Elian could soon face deportation.

“That's an imminent fear that I feel all the time because you don't know when they're going to stop you and take you back," Elian said. "It's something that's constantly on your mind and it stresses you out, causes you a lot of anguish and anxiety, just thinking when it might happen,” he said in Spanish.

He has made the most of his time in Wisconsin, studying, working, and excelling in the boxing ring. Now, his future is uncertain.

The local boxing community is stepping in to help. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his legal fight to stay in the U.S.

"Just knowing him on a personal level, he's a kid that has gone through so much already and he deserves an opportunity," said Martha Tovar, who helped launch the fundraiser. "He deserves family that supports him and I just feel that us as a boxing community, we've always been behind one another and supporting him is easy."

Earlier this month, a federal judge issued a temporary stay, delaying deportations for those in the CHNV program. But, the clock is still ticking.

“I just want to keep fighting for my future here,” he said.

To support Elian’s legal efforts, visit this GoFundMe page.

