Body of woman recovered from Lake Michigan near Eichelman Park identified

KENOSHA, Wis. — The body of a woman found near a Lake Michigan breakwall at Eichelman Park on Sunday evening has been identified.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 18-year-old Kayla Sobczak, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Her body was found at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, March 9. Local residents in the park at the time described the scene as unsettling.

"There were two fire trucks parked around the corner, eight policemen down on the lake, they had taped off the rocks and like five people on the rocks with flashlights looking," said Sara Christensen, a witness who was walking near the park when first responders arrived.

Sobczak’s family reported her missing on Dec. 23, 2024, after last seeing her on Dec. 17, 2024, according to police.

Her death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Krein at 262-605-5280.

