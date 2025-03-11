Body of unidentified woman found in Lake Michigan, leaving community shocked and searching for answers

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in Lake Michigan near Eichelman Park on Sunday evening.

Authorities said they responded to a 911 call around 4:55 p.m. after a passerby spotted the body near the break wall. When officers arrived, they confirmed the caller’s report and launched a recovery operation.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office has taken custody of the remains, but the identity of the individual remains unknown at this time. Police say detectives are actively investigating the case and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Local residents who were in the park at the time described the scene as unsettling.

"There were two fire trucks, parked around the corner, eight policemen down on the lake, they had taped off the rocks and like five people on the rocks with flashlights looking," said Sara Christensen, a witness who was walking near the park when first responders arrived.

Another passerby, Nancy Johnson, said the community is shaken by the discovery.

"This young woman was found near the rocks over on that side, kind of wedged in, they didn't say how long the body was there, it's unfortunate," Johnson said. "Somebody knows this woman, she just hasn’t been identified yet, it’s heartbreaking to think of her family getting that call."

For some, the incident has raised concerns about safety in the area.

"We live close by and knowing that there could be a perpetrator running around is scary, especially being a woman," said Karen Smouse, another park visitor. "You're uncomfortable right now, not knowing what the situation is, how it came about."

However, police have not yet indicated whether foul play is suspected.

As of now, authorities have not released any further details about the deceased or how long the body may have been in the water. The park has since reopened, but detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department.

