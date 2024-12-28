KENOSHA — This holiday season, basketball star Tristan Jass is giving back to his hometown of Kenosha in a big way.

Known for his viral basketball tricks and appearances in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and NBA Creator Cup, Jass has used his platform to support local families in need.

By donating thousands of dollars, he's ensuring families in Kenosha can experience the joy of the holidays, even in difficult times.

"I love giving back to my community and helping some families out that might need it around the holidays," Jass said.

Tristan Jass

From covering holiday meals to helping parents with gifts for their children, he said it's all about lifting up the community that shaped him.

"I just want to make sure every kid out there, especially if they're in my hometown, in my community ... I want to make sure these kids are having a Christmas," Jass said.

Watch: Basketball star Tristan Jass donates thousands to help Kenosha families

Basketball star Tristan Jass donates thousands to help Kenosha families this Christmas

Through his donations, Jass has ensured kids in his hometown have gifts under the tree this Christmas. His generosity reflects not only his love for basketball but also his commitment to making a difference off the court.

"[Basketball] has changed my life, changed my family's life," Jass said. "I'm in a position where I can help people out, and I think that's just what I need to do."

With his heart in Kenosha, he continues to inspire others. From the basketball court to the community, Jass is proving it's not just about the game—it's about giving back to those who need it most.

"Kenosha, Wisconsin, is where I'm from. This city made me who I am today, and I just love to give back to people in the area," Jass said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip