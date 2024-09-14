'Anything helps us grow:' Kenosha's Carthage football team kicks off fundraiser

KENOSHA — The Carthage football team is gearing up for another season and they are turning to the community for support to keep their team strong.

The Firebirds are hosting their annual fundraiser, as they hope to raise money for new gear and equipment.

"We're getting new practice jerseys for the guys or new footballs or new sleds for the guys to hit the pads, so there's always different equipment that we're trying to use," Matt Popino said.

Matt started his first season as the Firebirds head coach.

He is currently coaching over 90 football players and said his priority is to get the funds that they need to perform at a high level.

"Even if they're Division III football players they all want the closest thing to a Division I, so we're always going to chase that," Matt said. "We want to give our kids the best opportunity possible."

Peter Orlandino, a senior at Carthage, is starting his fourth year on the team and said he is excited to see how they can improve this season.

He is also excited to see how more funding can make a positive impact on the team.

"We're starting to get new equipment for the team as well with the new staff, so anything helps," Peter said. "To improve the team, help us grow, and help the culture build."

As the Firebirds are getting ready for their next game on Saturday, Sept. 21, against North Central College, they are working hard towards a successful season.

"It's just another thing of honoring our fans because everybody who's donated to us, we also looked out for them so I feel like it's given to us but we also give back," Jy'Lique Barnes, junior at Carthage said.

You can help the Firebirds gear up for the season by contributing to this fundraiser.

